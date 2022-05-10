Morrisons has launched a May sale on cleaning products that can see shoppers save up to 50% off on popular items.
The sale starts today (May 9) and will last until May 29 and will be available both in stores and online, so you can get your favourite products from the comfort of your own house.
The sale will see products such as the Flash Speed Mop Starter Kit discounted, as well as popular brands including Zoflora and Fabulosa.
Morrisons cleaning event sale
You can buy the Flash Speed Mop Starter Kit for just £10 this month. Usually priced at £20, this is an incredible 50% off for customers. Refills will also be reduced from £6 to £3.
Also reduced by 50% is the Lenor In-Wash Scent Boosters, down from £8 to just £4.
Fabulosa Pure Cleaners are down to £1.39 from £1.99, and Zoflora Disinfectant Mist is down from £2 to £1.50. Your house will be looking and smelling great with both these products.
And if you want to add to these glorious scents, Febreze Air Freshener Sprays are available on a 3 for £5 deal. Normally £2 each, bulk buying the three will save you £1.
To make the most of Morrisons May cleaning sale, head to the website now.
