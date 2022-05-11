A MAN will go on trial after being charged with an assault near a school in Goodwick.

Two men were arrested following the alleged incident near the primary school on April 5.

Rhys Cresswell was up at Haverfordwest Magistrates on May 10 where he pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault by beating.

It was understood the incident took place in Stop and Call, close to Goodwick Community Primary School . Picture: Western Telegraph

Cresswell, of West Street, Fishguard, claims he was using self-defence in an altercation reported to have taken place close to Goodwick Community Primary School.

Cresswell, 21, claims he was a passenger in a vehicle which he stepped out of to intervene in an altercation involving his friend.

Cresswell then claims he was attacked by the complainant.

At the time, police said a 21-year-old was alleged to have assaulted a 39-year-old man following a confrontation surrounding possible dangerous driving.

It is understood the incident took place in Stop and Call at 3.10pm on Tuesday, April 5, just as parents were leaving the school with their children.

Cresswell will stand trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates on July 20.

He was released on unconditional bail.