A driver was arrested by police yesterday evening, Tueday May 10, after testing positive for cocaine.
The arrest was made by the Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit at Pelcomb Bridge on the A487, north of Haverfordwest.
Officers said that the man was arrested following a stop check, when he gave a positive roadside drug wipe for cocaine.
They added: "He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood sample."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here