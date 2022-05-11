It's finally 'on with the show' in Saundersfoot as Saundersfoot Footlights present the musical Legally Blonde during the Jubilee week of celebrations.
The show - which has been postponed twice due to Covid - will be on stage at the Regency Hall from Monday May 30 to Saturday June 4, each night at 7.30pm.
Legally Blonde tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrols at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner. She discovers how her knowledge of the law can help others, and successfully defends exercise queen Brooke Wyndham in a murder trial.
Throughout the show, no one has faith in Elle but she manages to surprise them when she defies expectations while staying true to herself.
Stacey Etherington plays Elle, with Sam Gilpin as Warner.
Tickets are £11 and are available
- in advance on line at www.saundersfootamdram.co.uk (plus a small booking fee)
- at the reception desk at the Regency Hall
- and each night on the door where there will be a card reader available.
A Footlights spokesperson said: "A warm welcome to everyone - those who have supported at previous shows and those who have yet to experience the wonderful productions from Saundersfoot Footlights."
Are you running an event and want people to know about it?
Then look no further. Take a look at our events page at westerntelegraph.co.uk/local-events.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here