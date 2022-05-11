A special celebration of religious and historical significance is taking place in Narberth on Sunday.

This month, the Church of St Andrew in Narberth and the Church of The Holy Cross in Robeston Wathen are marking the 700th anniversary of the establishment of their rectory (or benefice).

It is know that both churches were built before 1291AD, since both are mentioned in a list of churches in England and Wales which was commissioned by Pope Nicholas IV.

Whilst both were originally separate chapelries, it is thought that they were joined into a single rectory under the influence of the land holder at that time, Roger Mortimer.

Originally, a rector was a priest entitled to the tithes of the parish (a tenth of everyone’s income), as opposed to a vicar who received a salary. Narberth and Robeston Wathen were wealthy areas, hence the establishment of a rectory, in the King’s gift.

Inside the Church of the Holy Cross, Robeston Wathen

On May 11, 1322, Hugh ap Griffin was appointed as the first rector on behalf of Edward II.

Curiously, local legend says that Sir Andrew Perrot built the church in Narberth, which is why it is dedicated to St Andrew.

However, there is no record of the Perrot family in the Narberth area at that time, and there are references (in 1383 and 1397) to the Church of St Mary in Narberth.

The name may have been changed during the Reformation in the 1530s but there appears to be no record of this. It is known that by 1609 (as reported in a survey by Gilbert Thacker) regular fairs were held in Narberth on St Andrew’s Day, November 30.

Over the past 700 years, the joint rectory has been served by over 35 dedicated priests who have each added to the rich history of the church in Narberth.

The benefice has now been extended to include other churches - St John’s, Templeton and St Womar’s, Minwear - although sadlyn St Teilo’s Church, Crinow, a previous parish in the benefice, closed in 2012.

On Sunday May 15 there will be a joint benefice service at St Andrew’s at 10.30am when Bishop Wyn Evans will celebrate the eucharist and speak about the history of the church in Narberth.

Refreshments will be served after the service and it is hoped that as many people as possible will attend to hear Bishop Wyn’s address and join in the commemoration of this historic occasion. All are warmly invited.