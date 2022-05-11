A campaign has been launched to reopen a long-standing right of way in Laugharne.

More than 30 people joined a protest on May bank holiday and occupied the footpath leading down to the former ferry terminal a little further along from The Boathouse.

“The occupation was to emphasise that the long-standing right of way still exists and that the whole community wants the footpath properly reopened and signposted,” said one of the campaigners Peter Stopp.

Around 30 protestors took part

“Although the original footpath has been lost, the route taken is both accessible and a reasonable alternative. Indeed, it has been designated number 22/25 on the county footpath map.

“The broken fence at the entrance now presents the main safety hazard and needs to be removed and a footpath sign erected there.”

Writing in the Laugharne Community Newsletter recently, Mr Stopp said the route dated back to before records are available.

“The footpath has been shut off for many years, yet there is still technically a right of way.

“It led down past a pair of cottages to the waterside where people could board the ferry across to Black Scar.

“It linked Laugharne to the route past Llansteffan and on across Ferryside, and was used from time immemorial, including by medieval pilgrims on their route to St David’s.”

He added that the buildings, including the Ferry Inn, were later demolished and an alternative route was constructed for access.

On the death of the owner the site was sold to Seasons, operators of the Dylan Coastal Resort.

The path has since been closed off on ‘safety grounds’.