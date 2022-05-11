PEMBROKESHIRE'S top young swimmers grabbed a record medal haul, including 10 golds, at the Swim Wales National Championships over the Easter weekend.

Twenty nine medals - 10 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze - were won by Pembrokeshire County Swimming (PCS) athletes at the event.

As well as winning a record number of medals, the county team made a record number of 77 finals across the weekend.

Craig Nelson, head coach of PCS, said: “We are really happy to see the progress being made by our swimmers. This is the most finals our athletes have made and we looked really strong when compared with other performance swimming clubs in Wales.”

PCS is a performance swimming club, based in Haverfordwest. It comprises the best swimmers from the county’s five development clubs - Haverfordwest Seals, Fishguard Flyers, Milford Tigers, Tenby Dolphins and Pembroke & District Swimming Club.

It was the third biggest team, after Cardiff and Swansea, with 36 swimmers qualifying for the marquee competition.

Nick Russell, assistant coach at the organisation, noted: “The strength in depth of the squad was highlighted by our success in the relays, where we won three gold and two silvers. It was a pleasure to be a part of such a supportive team atmosphere.”

The team’s success at Welsh Nationals comes hot on the heels of PCS flying the flag for the county at the British Championships, which was held in Sheffield between April 5 and 10.

Caera Lewis, 16, qualified in the 100 breaststroke, coming 20th, and 200 breaststroke, finishing 30th.