A day dedicated to one of Wales’ best-known poets will take place in Solva this weekend.

Mamgu Welshcakes in Solva will be joined by the National Theatre Wales (NTW) for Dylan Thomas Day on Saturday May 14.

The event at MamGu Welsh Cakes HQ in Solva will run from 5pm -8pm and promises to be an afternoon of art and performance celebrating the life and work of Dylan Thomas.

Dylan Thomas Day is an international day to celebrate the life and work of Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, held each year on 14 May, the anniversary of the date when Under Milk Wood was first read on stage at The Poetry Centre, New York in 1953.

It will feature poetry and storytelling performances from Phil Okwedy, Claire Ferguson-Walker and Angharad Tudor; music from Oshi Owen, Dave Williams and live mural art From Cara Caskell.

Alongside this, Mamgu is also running a poetry competition inspired by the theme of water.

The organisers are looking for poems that celebrate our seas, rivers, lakes, and ponds. Poems about water in every form, from waterfalls to fountains, bathtubs to drinking water, are welcome.

Everyone over the age of 11 can enter and the judging panel will include head judge Connor Allen and members of NTW TEAM.

There is also an 11-16 category.

The chosen over 16s poem will win two weekend tickets to Solva Edge Festival and the winner will be announced at the event.

You can send your submissions to team@nationaltheatrewales.org by tomorrow, May 12, at 12pm.

As well as Dylan Thomas Day, there will also be music throughout the day and night in various locations organised separately to this, so why not pop down to enjoy a day in Solva Harbour?

Admission is free but spaces are limited, book your ticket https://linktr.ee/mamguwelshcakes