TREFLOYNE'S Dyfed League season continues to roll on as they crushed Derllys Court in the Jeff Harries Bowl.

The win builds on a 7-1 home win against Glynhir and a tight 41/2 to 31/2 defeat away at Newport.

Brothers Dan and Ben Edwards led with a 3&2 win, with George Taylor and Tom Wright securing the same margin before Ryan Townsend and Morgan Duckett brought home their game 4&3.

Simon Arthur and Glenn Hunter won 1up as did Aaron Roberts and Brinley Hughes, and there were 5&4 wins from Jamie Wright and Robin Lloyd, and Randal Day and Jack Lawrence.

Afterwards Captain Simon Arthur was justifiably proud of the result and his team, who he said had supported each other so well to get the job done.

Champion golfer of the week was Ronan (far left), pictured here with his team of Joseph, Frankie and Owen

In other competitons, the last day of April saw some lovely weather for a couple of Trefloyne’s main events.

Carl Cogbill took the Hubbard Rabbits Cup with 43 points, one ahead of Clive Williams. Clive Thomas was third with 40 and in fourth was Eamonn Thomas on 39.

And Dan Edwards stormed away with the Tiger Chalice with a brilliant 71, net 68. Rob Evans’ net 75 put him in 2nd with Darren Turner third on 77.

Members of Trefloyne's golf academy

At the Trefloyne Junior Golf Academy things are really rolling, with the last two Sundays seeing lots more budding young golfers having real fun and growing ever more enthusiastic.

The last Sunday in April saw fifteen youngsters turn up to work on their aim, focusing on hitting targets in a series of fun and structured games, to understand the club face and how it affects where the ball goes.