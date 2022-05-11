Neyland councillor Andrew Lye is upping the stakes in monitoring the Cleddau’s pollution levels following Pembrokeshire County Council’s proposal to record all water testing samples on a digital dashboard.

“Hearing that the Cleddau has been named as a polluted river naturally raises concern that our youngsters could be swimming water that could cause them considerable harm,” said Cllr Lye. “ It’s imperative that people are informed about whether it’s safe.”

Recent investigations carried out by Natural Resources Wales identified six Cleddau waterbeds that are failing as a result of agricultural and rural land management issues.

These include Nevern, the Western Cleddau and Syfynyw plus another seven that are likely to be fail in the future.

NRW research has also found high levels of nutrient pollution in the Milford Haven Waterway, to the extent that it has no capacity for further discharge.

Unless measures are undertaken to alleviate the problem, Milford Haven could become a Nitrate Vulnerable Zone which could result in the National Resources Wales opposing any future development in the catchment area.

“This is an issue that’s important to us all,” continued Cllr Lye.

“Pembrokeshire's beaches get the highest number of Blue Flags for any county in Wales so therefore it’s vitally important that the River Cleddau’s water quality is excellent and safe.”

The digital dashboard, which will be available for anyone to view on the PCC website, is aimed to provide information for all water users enabling them to make informed decisions on whether to enter the water.

“Whenever I see people jumping off the temporary pontoon by Neyland Yacht Club it always reminds me of the fun I had as a child in the river where I grew up in Wiltshire. And the lure of playing in the water hasn’t changed in all those years.”

Cllr Lye is calling on Pembrokeshire County Council to ensure that its Pollution Inspectors test the Cleddau waters on a regular basis enabling users to check the digital dashboard and enjoy the river safely.

“Parents need to know whether their children are safe and won’t catch e-coli poisoning or something worse, just because they thought the water were safe. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”