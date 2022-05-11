One of the UK's longest-standing guide dog owners, Eva Rich, was at the centre of a special celebration in her home village of Saundersfoot recently.

Eva has had a guide dog by her side for 60 years, and her seventh four-legged friend, Nancy, joined her at the Regency Hall where many friends and well-wishers gathered to mark the notable anniversary.

Eva said she was 'quite overwhelmed' by the turnout at the get-together, which raised around £1,000 for Guide Dogs Cymru.

She said: "May I say a huge thank you to everyone who attended the coffee and cake morning at the Regency Hall last week to help me celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of me having my first guide dog, Parkie.

READ MORE: Guide dog owner Eva Rich celebrates 60 years with four-legged friends

"The event was so very well attended and raised almost £1,000 with donations still coming in.

Evan with her first guide dog, Parkie

"Sincere thanks to Emma and the Regency Hall staff, Mary Howells and Debbie Ludlow, for their help in the kitchen, and to everyone who made cakes including Butternut and Tramway Cafes and Sue’s Pantry.

"It was great to have so many of my guide dog owner friends present,. some with guide dogs, others waiting for replacements, and two retired guide dogs now living with new owners.

"It was especially good to have guide dog trainer, Marcus Roberts, with us, together with Jonathan Mudd and his wife Anne, now enjoying retirement after being in charge of Guide Dogs Cymru for over eight years, and Ruth Evans our new community fundraising manager.

"Sincere thanks to the Pembrokeshire fundraising group volunteers for all their help in arranging the event - Sheila Ravenscroft, Sian Rees, Helen and tony Hedley and Carrie and Mel Somers.

"Finally, thank you again to everyone for the wonderful support, I really was quite overwhelmed and current guide dog No. 7, Nancy, and I thoroughly enjoyed meeting friends old and new."