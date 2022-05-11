A woman who was evacuated to Pembrokeshire during the Second World War and then made the county her home has left a legacy to a county community hall, worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Eileen Webb was came to Dinas as a wartime evacuee, when her father was stationed at the Penrhyn Camp.

Eileen and her parents returned to the area in the 1970s, settling in Dinas with Eileen working in the local shop, Kiel House Stores.

Eileen Webb enjoyed the company and friendship she found at Yr Hen Ysgol, Dinas

Eileen Webb (above) donated £58,000 to Yr Hen Ysgol, Dinas and £58,000 to Wales Air Ambulance

Eileen’s mother died at the age of 102. Having no close relatives nearby Eileen spent many happy times at Yr Hen Ysgol in the village, both as a member of the Cymdogian lunch club and as a customer of the popular Bara Brith café.

“She felt supported by the companionship and activities which were happening at Yr Hen Ysgol,” said close friend Sue Sharp.

In her will Eileen left £58,000 to the hall. She also left £58,000 to Wales Air Ambulance. She was remembered as a lover of cats and ‘good fun’.

“In her straight and inimitable way she would say of Wales Air Ambulance, ‘Well, I’ll never know when I might need it,” said Sue. “She clearly valued this other community charity and decided to be equally generous to their cause.”

On what would have been Eileen’s 84th birthday friends, villagers and representatives from Yr Hen Ysgol and Wales Air Ambulance gathered at Yr Hen Ysgol to commemorate her generosity.

Representatives of Yr Hen Ysgol and Wales Air Ambulance with an apple tree planted in Eileen's memory

Representatives of Yr Hen Ysgol and Wales Air Ambulance with an apple tree planted in Eileen's memory

A Blas y Twynei Welsh heritage apple tree was planted in her memory and attendees enjoyed a sumptuous birthday tea.

Imogen Evans, chair of the hall committee: “It means the world to us,” said Imogen Evans, chair of Yr Hen Ysgol hall committee. “For somebody to remember us in this way is heart-warming.

“Eileen used the hall regularly. The fact that she gave this wonderful legacy shows it meant more to her than we suspected.”

Wendy MacManus, legacy fund raiser for Wales Air Ambulance added: “It was very generous that Eileen left this to Wales Air Ambulance. “Gifts in wills are incredibly important to us to fund our four helicopters and rapid response vehicles.

“Eileen’s legacy will definitely live on.”