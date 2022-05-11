This coming weekend will see autograss racing at its very best as the South Wales Autograss League proudly hosts Round 1 of the British Autograss Series where over 600 drivers will be competing in the various mens, ladies and junior classes.

Over a year of preparations has gone into this race meeting on Saturday May 14 and Sunday May 15 at the venue of Castle Lloyd Farm, Red Roses where there will be camping available and an abundance of facilities on site.

An action-packed weekend of driving will get underway at 9am on Saturday.

Anyone with enquiries can phone 07776 004320

Last year, the South Wales Autograss League had many successes, amongst them Ella John and Michaela Dance.

Ella, from Milford Haven, had a great 2021 season by winning the prestigious class one National Autograss Championships held in Worcestershire.

Ella has been racing for a few years, starting in the junior saloon class and then moving to class one at the age of 17.

Celebrations for Ella

She drove superbly in her immaculate 1000cc Mini prepared by her dad Martin.

Ella tearing up the track as she chases national success

Ella is a member of the Pembroke Haven and District Autograss club (PHD) who are part of the South Wales Autograss League.

Michaela Dance returned after a few years away in top form again to take two national titles.

She won the British title for 2021 and the National Autograss class seven title in class seven, the super saloon class.

Michaela is thrilled to be back on top of the national podium

The Pembrokeshire Autograss Club (PAC) member races a Mini pick-up shell with twin Hayabusa motorbike engines in the back of it and the car is set up for her style of driving by her husband Mathew.

To win both titles in the same year is an outstanding achievement and a credit to her brilliant driving skills and race car. This was her ninth national title and tenth British title since she came out of juniors at the age of 16.

She achieved the British title by winning the first three British rounds at Stroud, Shropshire and Scunthorpe and obtaining good results at Border Counties near Hereford and Yorkshire in the remaining two rounds.