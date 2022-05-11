A 51-year-old homeless man has admitted using threatening words or behaviour in Milford Haven this month.

Mark Ion appeared in front of Swansea Magistrates Court on Saturday, May 7.

He was charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Milford Haven on Thursday, May 5.

He was also charged with threatening to damage a car windscreen belonging to a woman, also on the same date in Milford Haven.

Ion, who’s address was given as no fixed abode, Swansea the first offence and indicated a guilty plea for the second.

Sentencing was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. Ion was remanded on bail to attend Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on May 17.

In the meantime he must not contact prosecution witnesses either directly or indirectly and must not attend a given address in Johnston.

He must also report to Haverfordwest police station between 12pm and 2pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.