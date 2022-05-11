Both Fishguard lifeboats were recently launched to the aid of a small fishing boat drifting towards rocks after suffering engine failure.
Fishguard all weather lifeboat (ALB) and inshore lifeboat (ILB) were launched to the aid of the 12-foot fishing dory with two men aboard at 3.20pm on Monday, May 9.
The drifting dory was positioned to the northern side of Newport Bay. The ILB was on scene within 30 minutes and took the small boat and its two crew under tow, escorted by the ALB, to Newport Parrog.
In the estuary the lifeboat crew helped to bail out the fishing boat and were successful in starting its engine again.
The dory then headed up the river, escorted by the ILB with the ALB on standby, and made it safely ashore.
The ILB left the scene at 4.20pm once the fishing boat and crew were safely ashore and both lifeboats returned to their Fishguard harbour base arriving at 4.40pm.
