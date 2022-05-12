A Pembrokeshire man must pay hundreds of pounds after admitting speeding in his BMW.

The case of Steven James Richardson of Fan Road, Saunderfoot, was heard at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 4.

Richardson, 51 admitted speeding in his BMW Sport on Carmarthen Road, Swansea on November 1 last year. He was driving at a speed of 38mph in a 30mph zone.

Richardson pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure.

He was fined £100 and must pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge. His driving licence was also endorsed with three points.

Magistrates took his guilty plea into account when imposing sentence.

A second charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle was withdrawn by the court.

Richardson must pay the balance of £224 by June 6.