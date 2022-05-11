Pembrokeshire County Council has started making £150 payments to local households under the Cost of Living Support Scheme.

The Welsh Government scheme provides a payment of £150 per household for households in council tax bands A-D on 15th February 2022.

Households in receipt of support via the Council Tax Reduction Scheme on 15th February 2022 are also eligible.

Payments began on Friday, May 6.

In the first instance, payments are being made to those who pay council tax by direct debit.

There are approximately 18,000 households that fall under this category and the council said that these payments should be completed within two weeks.

When the payment is received, it will show up as PEMBROKESHIRE CC £150.

“Please be patient as the payments are processed,” urged a council spokesperson.

Once all payments to households who pay council tax by direct debit are completed, the next stage of the payment process will begin.

Letters will be sent to households who do not pay by direct debit outlining the registration process to ensure payment of the £150.

The council has said that more information on how to register will follow in due course and is asking residents to wait for further information on registration before contacting the council.

Please see https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/cost-of-living-support-scheme for further information on the Cost of Living Support Scheme.