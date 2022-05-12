PART of the A40 will be closed overnight for up to 18 months for work to be done.

The closure will affect the A40 trunk road between Robeston Wathen Roundabout and Pengawse Hill Junction between the hours of 7pm and 6am each night beginning on May 26.

The Welsh Government said the closure is necessary to carry out works on the trunk road.

During the period, all vehicles will not be able to use the road – with the exception of emergency services. This includes waiting in the laybys with the exception of the layby on the eastbound carriage immediately west of Penblewin Roundabout and the rest area at Penblewin.

Cyclists and pedestrians will also not be able to use the road from the unclassified road leading to Jacobs Park to the junction with the unclassified road leading to Pengawse Hill.

There will also be a temporary speed limit of 50, 40 or 30mph on the road and a speed limit of 10mph with no overtaking on the road between Robeson Wathen Roundabout to a point 175 metres west of the entrance of Maes-Y-Ffynnon.

An alternative route is in place for all vehicles apart from abnormal load vehicles. This route for travelling east will be via the westbound A40 to Scotchwell Roundabout, westbound A4076 to Salutation Square Roundabout in Haverfordwest, southbound A4076 to Sunnycroft Roundabout, southbound A477 to Pembroke Dock and then eastbound A477 to St Clears Roundabout where you will be able to re-join the A40.

The alternative route to travel west from Pengawse Hill Junction is via the eastbound A40 to St Clears Roundabout and then in reverse to the above.

Abnormal load vehicles will need to use the following route if they are wishing to travel north from Penblewin Roundabout: Vehicles will be held in the existing layby on the westbound carriageway of the A40 immediately to the east of St Clears Roundabout and in the existing layby on the eastbound carriageway of the A40 immediately to the west of Canaston Bridge Roundabout.

An alternative route for pedestrians and cyclists will be signposted.

There will also be no right-hand turn from the A40 trunk road eastbound carriageway onto the B4313 Redstone Road. An alternative exit is to join the south eastbound B4314 at Robeston Wathen Roundabout to Narberth.

There will also be no left-hand turn from the A40 trunk road westbound carriageway onto the B4313 Redstone Road. An alternative exit is to join the southbound B4314 at Robeston Wathen Roundabout to Narberth.