POLICE are investigating after a cat being shot on May 6.
The cat was shot with an air weapon sometime on the evening in the area of Plas Y Fron, Fishguard.
There’s also been a separate report of a cat also being shot by an air weapon in the Dan y Bryn area of Fishguard on the evening of Thursday May 5.
Anyone who has any information about these incidents or have witnessed anything relating to these incidents to contact PC 543 Rowlands of Dyfed Powys Police at christian.rowlands@dyfed-powys.police.uk
Quote reference number DPP/0026/07/05/2022/02/C
