THE county of Pembrokeshire is full of stunning scenes and amazing wildlife moments.

Our camera club members are always out in force capturing beautiful images of the local beauty spots and interesting wildlife.

Here are just a few of our favourites. 

If you want to join the camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook

Western Telegraph: Horses. Picture: Val ColellaHorses. Picture: Val Colella

Western Telegraph: Riverbank walk. Picture: Rachel ThomasRiverbank walk. Picture: Rachel Thomas

Western Telegraph: Buzzard. Picture: Liam WoolleyBuzzard. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Marloes. Picture: Lacey Kathleen MasonMarloes. Picture: Lacey Kathleen Mason

Western Telegraph: Goodwick sunrise. Picture: Jean VaughanGoodwick sunrise. Picture: Jean Vaughan

Western Telegraph: Swan. Picture: Alan MerrettSwan. Picture: Alan Merrett

Western Telegraph: Fishguard country lane. Picture: Maria DaviesFishguard country lane. Picture: Maria Davies

Western Telegraph: Ty Canol. Picture: Pete BushTy Canol. Picture: Pete Bush