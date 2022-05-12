A COMPANY in Pembrokeshire is trying to jump on the crest of the wave that is using cannabis in medicine.

Shane Pearce, who runs pain therapy shop Grow, says the county could be one of the leaders in the field of medical cannabis.

The Western Telegraph went to Shane’s shop, on Haverfordwest’s Dew Street, which provides pain management therapy in the form of cannabis balms.

The balms are CBD infused thermal joint gel made by Four Five, based in St Albans – a company that specialises in CBD and vitamin supplements.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of many active compounds found in the cannabis and hemp plant.

Some scientists believe CBD reacts with a network of receptors located throughout the body, and when CBD comes into contact with these receptors it ‘activates’ them, and provides a range of health benefits.

“I think Pembrokeshire should jump on this,” says Shane, pointing at the screen of his Apple Mac while sitting behind an oak desk in the back of his shop.

“It does not cure anything, but what it does is aid the body in healing itself.”

Grow is based on Dew Street, Haverfordwest

Shane Pearce provides a pain management service

Grow doesn’t just supply cannabis based medical products, it also provides a range of mental health services from night walks to good old chats on the sofa at the back of the shop.

One of the pillars of the treatment is a visual management and signposting system Shane has set up, which helps people identify what their ailments could be.

Grow offers a range of treatments including the CBD balms all the way to helping people fill in applications for medical cannabis.

Shane developed a visual management and signposting system to help people identify their ailments

Shane believes cannabis has a place in broadening the medical services on offer to the general public.

“The first thing to make clear is people have to work with their doctor,” said Shane.

“What we do is offer an extra level of support at a time when the NHS is under massive pressure.

“People can come see us with any issues.”

Western Telegraph approached NHS Wales about the use of cannabis in medicines, and the health service confirmed that cannabis-based medicines can sometimes be administered, in the right way.

“Specialist doctors may prescribe cannabis-based products for medicinal use,” read a statement, “but only where there is clear evidence of benefit, where a patient’s clinical need cannot be met by a licensed medicine, and all other established treatment options have been exhausted.”

Shane started Grow during lockdown and is looking to turn it into a foundation

Shane believes cannabis – particularly CBD – has a huge role to play in the future of medicine.

“Cannabis as a medicine works 100 per cent,” said Shane. “Some have reported big improvements in their pain levels.

“We could be leaders in the field of medical cannabis. It takes a little bit of outlook, but why be last when we can be first.”