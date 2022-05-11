M&S Food has launched its grill range in time for summer and we can't wait to fire up the BBQ.

If you're anything like us, you can't wait to get the grill going and enjoy the slightly better weather that Summer is supposed to bring.

Whether you go crazy for a cheeseburger or you're keen on kebabs, there is something for everyone in M&S' grill range.

And remember it's just a BBQ, it's an M&S BBQ.

Collection Master Grill Mushroom Shawarma. Credit: M&S

M&S launches BBQ grill range in time for summer

The Collection Master Grill range is back by popular demand, with prices varying between stores, after launching just last year.

The supermarket has described the range as the "epitomy of show-stopping summer dining" since it is made with only the best quality ingredients.

Get your family and friends in the garden to enjoy a feast that is set to satisfy everyone's tastebuds.

Some of M&S' favourites from this year's menu include the Seasoned Rump Steak Kebabs (£11) which have been cooked sous vide and then skewered with onions, peppers and served with a bone marrow BBQ glaze.

Pork fans will adore the outdoor-bred pork loin steak (£15 per kg) which is hand-seasoned and served with tarragon, lemon butter and fragrant herbs like rosemary, sage and bay leaf.

Collection Master Grill Seasoned Rump Steak Kebabs. M&S

Pair your steak with heavenly roasted veggies and chunky fries for the perfect summer dinner dish.

If you're looking for something special to blow your guests away this summer, we suggest the middle eastern-inspired Grill Mushroom Shawarma (£6).

Handmade with oyster and chestnut mushrooms, the dish combines a rich smoky marinade of cumin, paprika and coriander which is then topped off with a creamy herb raita dip.

If you're a sucker for some seafood, look no further than the Collection Master Grill Scallops with XO Sauce (£9).

Collection Master Grill Tomapork with Café de Paris Butter. Credit: M&S

The wild Canadian plump scallops are served in their shells and come in a rich umami XO sauce and are set to be the starter of the summer.

Beyond the return of the Collection Master Grill range, M&S's 3 for £10 deal is also back, helping you to once again spoil your tastebuds without splurging too much.

The bargain deal covers many of the supermarket's favourites from its grill range; including some mouthwatering meals that are new to the menu for 2022.

Katsu Chicken Burgers. Credit: M&S

If you can't get enough of Kastu, these Katsu Chicken Burgers (£4.50) are a must for your shopping list.

The burgers are made with Select Farms British chicken, coconut cream, spring onions and a unique blend of spices and are now even available with M&S' new XL bao buns!

Looking to flip some burgers on the barbie this summer? M&S has got you covered with its delicious Pork Chorizo and Manchego Cheeseburgers (£4.50), Chilli Cheeseburgers (£4.50).

Pork Chorizo and Manchego Cheeseburgers. Credit: M&S

Inspired by the supermarket's oozy cheese melts, you can now upgrade any burger with M&S' Blacksticks Blue Cheese Burger Slices (£3).

New to the range this year, M&S has gifted us some veggie sides set to rival the main event including BBQ Hasselback Potatoes (£3.50) and Sticky BBQ Cauliflower Wings (£3.50).

Bacon and Cheese Sausage Swirl. Credit: M&S

Also, brand new for the summer season, the Bacon and Cheese Sausage Swirl (£4.50) is something to savour and share during the BBQ with mouthwatering chunks of mature white cheddar and notes of smoky barbecue sauce.

Shop the full M&S food range via the M&S website.