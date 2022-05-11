A man who filmed himself raping a woman on his victim’s phone in west Wales has changed his plea to guilty midway through his trial.

Cameron Hassan, aged 31, of no fixed abode, attacked the woman, raping her as she slept on August 21, 2021.

Hassan had been on trial at Swansea Crown Court after denying any wrongdoing.

However, after the jury was shown the video of the attack and hearing the victim was going to give evidence yesterday (Tuesday, May 10), Hassan changed his plea to guilty.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Friday, 17 June.

Commenting on the horrific case, Investigating Officer DC Sophie Lambert said the victim had shown great strength and determination throughout the investigation.

“I must commend her tremendous courage in coming forward and the tenacity which she has shown throughout the investigation,” she said.

“We hope that this case demonstrates that Dyfed-Powys Police acts on serious allegations such as rape and sexual assault and that our officers work tirelessly to secure justice for victims.”

DC Lambert went on to urge people who may be suffering from similar abuse to contact the police.

"If they would rather speak to someone in confidence, New Pathways is an independent charity that will support you through every step of the investigation,"he said.

New Pathways can be contacted at 01685 379 310 or email enquiries@newpathways.org.uk.

Alternatively, Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacted online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.