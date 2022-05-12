A man has had a restraining order put on him after he went on a violent rampage through a Pembrokeshire town.

Shane Searle, of Silverdale Lodge, Johnston, attacked a man in his home, then damaged property, and attacked another man after becoming intoxicated on alcohol.

On April 23, Searle, 42, went to David Turnbull’s house to confront him about his children. It was here that Searle pushed his way into Mr Turnbull’s house and punched him multiple times in the head.

Searle claimed he was pushed by Mr Turnbull first.

After this, Searle walked through the town where he kicked a door belonging to Barry Jones. Mr Jones confronted Searle over this and was subsequently headbutted.

Lesley John came out of the nearby Londis to find out what was going on and Searle threatened to burn her shop down.

Probation officer Julie Norman revealed that Searle had already served an eight-year prison sentence and that he has had previous issues with drugs including heroin.

Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates on May 10, Searle pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating and one charge of using threatening and abusive behaviour.

In mitigation his defence solicitor Tom Lloyd described his client’s behaviour as appalling.

Mr Lloyd said that Searle was accessing help in the community. He explained that what happened was his client had gone to a friend’s address, consumed alcohol, and had no relocation after that.

Searle was made subject to a restraining order for two years which included not to approach Mr Turnbull and not to visit addresses in Pembroke Dock. The order expires on May 9, 2024.

Searle was also fined £120 and made to pay compensation costs to both Mr Jones - £200, and Mr Turnbull – £100.

He was placed under a community order for 12 months and will pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £95.