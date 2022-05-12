A PEMBROKESHIRE start-up alcohol producer has been making waves at the World Vermouth Awards with two silver medals for their sweet and extra dry vermouth.

The World Drinks Awards are a global awards ceremony selecting the very best in internationally recognised styles of drinks presented by TheDrinksReport.com.

Founder of Still Wild, James Harrison-Allen said it was a massive achievement reached in a short space of time.

"We’re over the moon with result," said James.

"It's only our second ever competition so we’re thrilled to get such a well regarded award for both vermouths.

"Our extra dry vermouth only came out last year so it’s the first time we’ve entered it into anything.

"To get second in the world is a huge achievement."

Vermouth is a fortified wine that’s often drunk neat over ice or famously in many signature cocktails such as a negroni, a manhattan or a martini.

Still Wild is a Pembrokeshire micro-distillery that’s taken an unusual approach to making vermouth.

James runs his distillery in Cresselly

Rather than relying on the standard herbs and spices they’ve looked to nature for their flavour. Foraging wild botanicals from the hedgerows and coastlines and using ultra modern techniques such as cold-distillation, they’ve created a unique style of Vermouth which can position Wales alongside the famous regional styles of French and Italian vermouths.

The award winning vermouths made in Pembrokeshire

"For us our location is absolutely everything," said James. "We’re very spoilt in Pembrokeshire to have such a diverse range of beautiful unspoilt habitats.

"From the coastline, to our woods or the Preselis in the north. All these distinct locations give us a massive variety of wild botanicals that make our product unique."

For more information go to stillwilddrinks.com.