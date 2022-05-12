Tickets will go on sale next week on Monday, May 16 for one of west Wales’ foremost festivals of classical music.

This year’s Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival features the largest number of performances in the festival’s history, extending over three weeks in August and September.

The events will be staged at thirteen venues across Pembrokeshire from August 20 to September 10, with a launch concert by the National Youth Brass Band of Wales at St David’s Cathedral on August 5.

The full programme is already available to view on the festival website.

Artists performing at this year’s festival include Dame Sarah Conolly who appears as soloist with the Orchestra of Welsh National Opera, and Welsh pianist Llŷr Williams.

There will be song recitals by renowned Welsh soprano Rebecca Evans with pianist Andrew Matthews-Owen, and tenor Stuart Jackson with Jocelyn Freeman.

Chamber music concerts include performances by the Sacconi Quartet, Peter Donohoe, Harriet Mackenzie and Morgan Szymanski.

The European Union Chamber Orchestra and WNO Chamber Orchestra make welcome return visits, and The Marian Consort performs Music from the Sistine Chapel at St David’s Cathedral as well as taking part in the Saints and Stones tour of historic churches and chapels.

Folk group Vrȉ will perform alongside Pedair, and Khamira will close the Festival on Saturday, September 10 with a fusion of Welsh and Indian music at the Merlin Theatre, Haverfordwest.

Gillian Green MBE, the festival’s artistic director said: “I am very excited about the variety of events in this year’s festival which comprise a feast of world-class music covering six centuries as well as new commissions by Welsh composers Nathan James Dearden and Geraint Lewis.

“Pembrokeshire will greet musicians from across the UK, Mexico and India and there will be a talk by Professor Michael Spitzer whose book The Musical Human was a recent Radio 4 Book of the Week.

Tickets will be on sale from 9.00am on Monday, May 16 and can be booked via the Festival website at www.fishguardmusicfestival.com.

