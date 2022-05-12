Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard took a raft of prizes from the recent Urdd County Eisteddfodau, with a number of pupils at the school competing and placing in the top three.
“Congratulations to all those who took part and good luck to those who will represent the school at the National Eisteddfod in Denbighshire during the Whitsun holidays,” said a school spokesperson.
The Ysgol Bro Gwaun students who placed during the competitions were:
Duet years 7-9: 3rd – Ianto Evans and Kira Harries
Folk song years 7-9: 3rd – Ianto Evans
Solo recitation years 7-9: 1st – Kira Harries. 2nd – Ianto Evans
Boys’ solo years 7-9: 1st – Ianto Evans
Girls’ solo years 7-9: 1st – Kira Harries
Boys solo 10 to 19 years old: 1st - Iolo Evans
Brass solo years 7-9: 1st - Ianto Evans
Brass solo age 10 to 19: 2nd - Ifan Evans
Instrumental Duet year 13 and under: 2nd - Ianto and Ifan Evans
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here