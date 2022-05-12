Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard took a raft of prizes from the recent Urdd County Eisteddfodau, with a number of pupils at the school competing and placing in the top three.

“Congratulations to all those who took part and good luck to those who will represent the school at the National Eisteddfod in Denbighshire during the Whitsun holidays,” said a school spokesperson.

The Ysgol Bro Gwaun students who placed during the competitions were:

Duet years 7-9: 3rd – Ianto Evans and Kira Harries

Folk song years 7-9: 3rd – Ianto Evans

Solo recitation years 7-9: 1st – Kira Harries. 2nd – Ianto Evans

Boys’ solo years 7-9: 1st – Ianto Evans

Girls’ solo years 7-9: 1st – Kira Harries

Boys solo 10 to 19 years old: 1st - Iolo Evans

Brass solo years 7-9: 1st - Ianto Evans

Brass solo age 10 to 19: 2nd - Ifan Evans

Instrumental Duet year 13 and under: 2nd - Ianto and Ifan Evans