Eileen Anne Towler (Nee Williams. Hook)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on 23rd March 2022 after a short illness which Eileen bore with courage and dignity. Eileen is survived by her brother Ralph and sister-in-law Avril and cousins Vivienne, Anita, Barbara and their respective children.

The funeral took place on 19th April 2022 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium Narberth where the coffin was borne by Derrick and Adam Thomas, Robert Vaughan and James Picton. The service was led by Rev Geoffrey Eynon.

There were family flowers only but donations, if so desired, can be directed to John Roberts & Son of Pembroke Dock in lieu of Ward 4 Withybush Hospital.

Eileen was born in Hook Pembrokeshire on 19th December 1933, the second child to Hilda and Charles Williams. After leaving school Eileen trained as a wages clerk, with a career spanning many decades in both Pembrokeshire and Manchester. Eileen lived and worked in Manchester until she retired and moved back to Pembrokeshire in 2000.

Eileen devoted her life to caring for her mother until her mother sadly passed away at 98 years of age. Eileen was a member of several social clubs and she enjoyed life to the fullest.

The family would like to thank the staff on Ward 4 for the kindness they showed Eileen during the last four months of her life, Rev Geoffrey Eynon for conducting the service, John Roberts & Son Funeral Directors for dignity and kindness; Haverfordwest Cricket Club for catering the funeral tea, Derrick Thomas for his support and help in arranging the funeral; to friends and family near and far for their many cards, messages and support to Ralph and Avril during Eileen's illness and sad passing.

John Neil Lumsden

Neil died at home on 1st May 2022, aged 93. Beloved husband of the late Norma (Evans). He will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family and friends.

The funeral service will take place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm on Friday 20th May. No flowers by request but donations made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o John Roberts & Son Funeral Directors, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN

Miss Christina Mary Lewis (Neyland)

The death occurred peacefully at Williamston Nursing Home, Houghton on Sunday 1st May 2022 of Miss Christina Mary Lewis, aged 92 years, of Kensington Road, Neyland. Mary was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service will take place on Monday 16th May at approximately 11:30am at Honeyborough Cemetery, Neyland. Family flowers only, donations in lieu for the British Red Cross can be made on their website www.redcross.org.uk. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Mr Glanville Thomas Lewis (Glan) Rees (Newport)

Passed away peacefully on May 1st at home with his family. Beloved husband to Ann. Father to Aled and Osian. Father-in-law to Leanne and Mary. 'Dac' to Seren, Gruff, Orlaith and Eleri.

Private funeral at Narberth crematorium followed by a public service at Ebeneser Chapel, Newport on Saturday, 14th of May at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations may be given, if so desired, towards the Paul Sartori Foundation via Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Bu farw yn dawel, ddydd Sul Mai 1af, gartref gyda'i deulu. Priod annwyl Ann. Tad i Aled ac Osian. Tad yng nghyfraith i Leanne a Mary. 'Dac' i Seren, Gruff, Orlaith ac Eleri.

Angladd breifat yn Amlosgfa Arberth i'w ddilyn gan wasanaeth gyhoeddus yng Nghapel Ebeneser, Trefdraeth ar ddydd Sadwrn, 14eg o Fai am 1.00 y prynhawn. Blodau'r teulu'n unig. Derbynnir cyfraniadau, os dymunir, tuag at y Paul Sartori Foundation drwy law Paul Jenkins a'i Feibion Trefnwyr Angladdau, Feidr Castell, Abergwaun, SA65 9BB. Ffon: 01348 873250.

John Percy 'Percy' Powell (Haverfordwest)

Percy passed away on the 7th May at home with his daughters Beverley, Lorraine and Claire aged 81 years.

Funeral Friday May 20th service 1:45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Donations, if desired, for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent c/o The Treasurer, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Mr Gerald Charles Thomas (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Thursday 28th April of Mr. Gerald Charles Thomas, aged 75 years of Nelson Avenue, Hakin, Milford Haven. Devoted husband of the late Edith, Gerry was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by his devoted family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday 13th May at 11am at St. Francis Church, Milford Haven followed by interment at Milford Haven Cemetery. At Gerry's request please dress casually. Floral tributes will be gratefully accepted or donations if desired may be sent to The National Deaf Children's Society, Castle House, 3745 Paul Street, London, EC2A 4LS. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Roy Mark Downing (Wiston)

Formerly of Stoke on Trent, Roy passed away peacefully at Glangwili General Hospital, Carmarthen on 1st May 2022 aged 84 years. Dearly loved, he will be missed by all his family and many friends.

Funeral service, Tuesday 17th May, 12pm at St. Mary's Church, Wiston. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Roy for the Padarn Ward, Glangwili General Hospital may be sent c/o Mrs. P. Downing, Potters Barn, Wiston, Haverfordwest, SA62 4PT. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Mr David Griffiths ‘Dai Sparks’ (Solva)

Passed away peacefully at home on 5th May aged 83 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Rachel. A devoted and much loved Dacu to William and Elin, Zoe and Steff and Ethan. Great Grandad of Aneurin.

Funeral service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium on Wednesday 18th May at 11.30am. No flowers with donations if desired for Ward 10 Withybush Hospital c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, Funeral Directors, 64 New Street, St.Davids, SA62 6SU

Janet Edwards (Haverfordwest)

Janet passed away at home surrounded by her family on 22nd April 2022 aged 57 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Private funeral service. Janet will be leaving her home at 12.20pm on Friday 13th May, 2022 for anyone who would like to pay their final respects. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Mrs Dev Johnson (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Thursday 28th April at Langton Hall, Dev of Fishguard. Beloved mother of Mags & Woody, Paul & Debbie, Peter & Wilmott and the late Gary, much loved grandmother, great grandmother and aunt.

No funeral service at Dev's request. Donation in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Fishguard & District Round Table' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Mrs Wendy Delaney (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred at Withybush Hospital on Monday 2nd May 2022 of Mrs Wendy Delaney, aged 72 years of Sycamore Street, Pembroke Dock. Wendy will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 17th May at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. There will be family flowers only with donations if so desired for Tibet Relief Fund (https://tibetrelieffund.co.uk/). The funeral arrangements will be carried out by E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876

Joy Evans (Llanreithan)

Died suddenly on April 30th aged 87 years. Wife of the late Phil Evans. Much loved mum to Peter, Jane and Helen, devoted gran and great gran.

Private family service. Donations, if desired in memory of Joy, for Guillain-Barre & Associated Inflammatory Neuropathies (gain) May be made c/o WG Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 62 New Street, St.Davids, SA62 6SU

Mary Margaret Jenkins (Haverfordwest)

passed away peacefully at Brooklands Nursing & Residential Home on 26th April 2022 aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Ieuan and loving mother of Meuryn, Meirwen and Delyth. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Mary spent many happy years as a teaching assistant at Hayscastle Primary School.

The funeral service took place on Tuesday 10th May, 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. There were family flowers only. Donations in memory of Mary for Age Cymru Dyfed may be sent c/o Age Cymru Dyfed,27 Pier Street, Aberystwyth, SY23 2LN or online www.ageuk.org.uk All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Mr Tony Peters (Letterston)

Suddenly but peacefully at his home on Thursday 28th April, Tony of Letterston. Beloved husband of Cynthia.

Funeral service on Monday 16th May at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to 'The Gurkha Welfare Trust' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons, Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250

Robert Killa (Haverfordwest)

Robert passed away at home on 25th April 2022 aged 52 years. Much loved, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

Family flowers only. Funeral service, Monday 16th May, 12pm at St. Ismael's Church, Uzmaston, Haverfordwest followed by the committal at 1.00pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Gwyneth Peregrine Johnson (Penrhiw)

Yn dawel yn Ysbyty Glangwili ar y 4ydd o Fai, hunodd Gwyneth Johnson,Penrhiw, Boncath, gynt o Trecernydd Glanrhyd. Priod annwyl i Gareth, mam gariadus i Sera ac Aled a'u partneriaid Dylan a Malin. Mam-gu hoffus Gwion, Owain,Loti a Gwennan a chwaer i Etta.

Angladd gyhoeaddus ar Ddydd Gwener, MAi 13eg yn Amlosgfa Parc Gwyn, Arbeth am 12:15 y prynhawn. Blodau teulu yn unig. Rhoddion os dymunir i Ymatebydd Cyntaf Crymych trwy ddwylo'r trefnydd angladdau Ceiwryn John, Noyadd,Eglwyswrw, Crymych Rhif ffon 01239 891679

Peacefully in Glangwili hospital on the 4th of May saw the passing of Gwyneth Johnson Penrhiw, Boncath, previously of Trecernydd, Glanrhyd. Dear Wife of Gareth, loving mother to Sera and Aled and their partners Dylan and Malin. Grandmother of Gwion, Owain, Loti and Gwennan, Sister to Etta.

Public Funeral on Friday May 13th at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12:15pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Crymych First Responder, kindly received by the funeral director Ceirwyn John, Noyadd, Eglwyswrw, Crymych Telephone 01239 891679