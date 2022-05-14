Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard is embarking on a new venture to make the cinema more accessible for D/deaf and hard of hearing audiences and a subtitled screening will be held next week.

The theatre is part of a Film Hub Wales (FHW) and the Wales Council for Deaf People (WCDP) project improve cinema experiences for audiences with hearing loss, in their local communities.

After participating in training with the WCDP, to explore how to meet the needs of cinema audiences with hearing loss, the theatre is putting exciting new activities in place.

With funding support from FHW, each venue will work with WCDP to connect with local D/deaf audiences, to form volunteer groups who can share their personal experiences of visiting the cinema and help to shape future activities.

Theatr Gwaun in Fishguard will run a monthly screening, working to establish a group led by local deaf / HOH people interested in helping to develop cinema at the theatre.

It will also explore new partnerships with organisations such as Pembrokeshire based Sign and Share. Keep an eye on the cinema's website for details on their upcoming film screenings for D/deaf audiences.

The community run venue’s May subtitled screening will be Operation Mincemeat(12A).

Directed by John Madden this thrilling Decond World War drama, tells the story of a British intelligence team which plans an elaborate deception to hide the Allied invasion of Sicily.

Codenamed Operation Mincemeat, it is the extraordinary and true story of an idea to alter the course of the war - defying logic, risking thousands of lives, and testing the nerves of its creators to breaking point.

The subtitled screening will take place on Sunday, May 15 at 2pm.

To book seats please visit theatrgwaun.com or phone or text 01348 873421.

