A Pembrokeshire performer is returning to her roots, with a show in Hook which will then tour to London and Edinburgh.

Emily Davis will be lighting up the stage Hook Sports and Social Club, near Haverfordwest on May 21 with her cabaret show Blodwen’s in Town.

Former Ysgol Preseli student Emily started performing with Haverfordwest Operatic Society in 2008. After moving to London she trained at the Actors Centre and the Poor School, while working in communications and PR to keep a roof over her head.

She discovered a love for cabaret when she started working with Paulus, an award-winning actor and singer who also teaches, specialising in cabaret and acting through song.

Since completing the Singer’s Cabaret Workshop with Paulus and Jamie Anderson in 2013, Emily has established herself on the cabaret scene in London, most recently with her one woman show Blodwen’s in Town.

Developed in 2019, Blodwen's in Town is a story about spreading your wings, finding your feet, and all the weird and wonderful things that happen on the way. Inspired by some of Emily’s own experiences of moving from rural Pembrokeshire to London, Blodwen will take you along on her journey from the green, green grass of home to the concrete jungle.

After almost two years of a severe shortage of performance opportunities due to the pandemic, things are looking up for Emily. She has secured a place to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe in August, and she’s currently halfway through a run of preview shows.

She also made her first appearance on S4C’s Heno last month.

Emily is very excited to finally bring Blodwen back to Pembrokeshire and play to a home crowd.

“This has been a long time coming - I can’t wait to come home,” she said. “It’s a long way up to London, so I’m really delighted to have the chance to bring my show home and give everyone a chance to see what I’ve been doing for all these years.”

Billed as ‘a witty musical masterpiece’ and ‘charming, funny and some kick-ass singing’, tickets are available at eventbrite.co.uk/e/blodwens-in-town-tickets-3180302059072.

