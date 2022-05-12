Spiralling utility costs impacting us all are also a threat to the National Park, as it updates its current risk register.

Members of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority's audit and corporate review services committee received the latest risk register at a meeting on Wednesday, May 11.

Escalating utility costs is in the top six highest risks to the National Park, along with the impact of Covid-19, reduction of Welsh Government funding, climate change impacts, risk of major IT failure or cyber attack and Ash die back disease, which is “now widespread within the National Park, including out estate.”

The register notes that “fortunately the proportionate of the authority’s utility costs aren’t significant in relation to its overall costs base” and its electricity supply is subject to a long term agreement until August 2023.

It also highlighted the main progress from the previous report which include the reduction in risk of failing to maintain high levels of governance, risk of not delivering on corporate objectives due to staff capacity, risk of delays in the delivery of a capital project, and not considering specific well-being and objective of equality.

Cllr Mike James highlighted the risk on staff capacity being exacerbated by the impending departure of the head of planning and park direction, which chief executive Tegryn Jones said he was sad about.

He added it was a “challenging time of uncertainty in terms of staffing” and there were know problems nationally with recruitment.

“It’s not where I want to be but it’s where we are,” he said, adding that the challenges would be dealt with.

Cllr James also queried the progress made on dealing with Ash die back and it was agreed that the risk was likely lower as most issues were pertaining to private land near the park but not its own estate.