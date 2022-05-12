With festivals going ahead this year, the excitement for the summer music events is bound to be increasing if you’re lucky enough to have tickets.

If you’re in need of upgrading your festival wardrobe, look no further.

Boohoo has a range of festival clothing and here’s a roundup of some of the items you can sport this summer.

The outfits are worn by or similar to those worn by influencers, including Joanna Chimonides and Kady McDermott, so if you’ve been seeing their outfits and wondering how you can get the look, now you can.

Boohoo festival outfits for 2022

Eagle Washed Oversized T Shirt

Amber Turner wearing the t-shirt, jacket and shorts (Boohoo)

Pair this t-shirt with these Flared Ripped Rhinestone Tassel Denim Shorts and the True Oversized Tassel Denim Jacket to get the look that both Amber Turner and Emily Blackwell have been wearing on Instagram.

The t-shirt currently has 20% off, making it £9.60 instead of £12 via the Boohoo website.

You can add the shorts to your shopping basket for £20 instead of £25 and the jacket can be yours for £28, down from £35 via the Boohoo website.

Fringe Faux Leather Jacket

(Left) Fringe Faux Leather Jacket and (right) Pointed Hem PU Mini Skirt in black (Boohoo/Canva)

Rock up to a festival in style with this Fringe Faux Leather Jacket and achieve former Islander Joanna Chimonides’ look by adding the Pointed Hem PU Mini Skirt, both in black.

The jacket can be yours for £36 instead of £45 and you can add the skirt to your basket for £12, down from £15 via the Boohoo website.

Sequin Fringe Detail Shirt

Add some sparkle to your festival trip with this Sequin Fringe Detail Shirt (£32, down from £40) as seen worn by another former Love Island star Kady McDermott on Instagram.

Why not pair it with these Petite High Rise Distressed Denim Shorts? They’re available to buy for £14.40, down from £18 via the Boohoo website.

(Left) Sequin Fringe Detail Shirt and (right) Petite High Rise Distressed Denim Shorts (Boohoo/Canva)

Alternatively, you can style the shirt like Islander-turned-Model Arabella Chi does with a white bikini top (£8) and the Pointed Hem PU Mini Skirt in white (£12, down from £15).

Both can be yours via the Boohoo website.

If you’re wondering which shoes to wear with the outfit, you can grab yourself a pair of Lace Up Chunky Knee High Boots (£32, down from £40) that West End actress Samira Mighty can be seen wearing on Instagram.

Sheer Mesh O-Ring Top & Skirt Beach Co-Ord

If you’re looking for the perfect Co-Ord to wear to a festival this summer, this could be it.

It’s currently available for £17.60 instead of £22 via the Boohoo website.

This white bikini could be just what you need to layer the Co-Ord and for £8 it could be yours via the Boohoo website.

You can shop the rest of the festival range via the Boohoo website.