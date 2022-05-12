With the release of the new Doctor Strange film, you might be wondering how and where you can treat yourself or your loved ones to gifts.

Fans of Star Wars also got to celebrate recently with the annual May 4 coming around again and now it's time to celebrate the return of Benedict Cumberbatch just months after his Spider-Man: No Way Home appearance.

If you’re in need of some gift inspiration, look no further as these Doctor Strange gifts from VeryNeko, Zavvi plus more could be just what you need.

Doctor Strange gifts to celebrate the new film release

Marvel’s Doctor Strange Limited Edition Replica Set

Marvel’s Doctor Strange Limited Edition Replica Set (Zavvi)

If you haven’t already got a Doctor Strange collection going, what better time to start collecting.

Available for £89.99 via the Zavvi website, this replica set is bound to get Doctor Strange fans excited and there’s currently a 40% discount if you enter the code STRANGE40 at the checkout.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange Diamond Select Statue

Marvel’s Doctor Strange Diamond Select Statue (Zavvi)

Make your collection stronger with another new addition when you buy this Doctor Strange statue.

It’s available to pre-order and it’s expected to be released on Wednesday July 27, 2022.

Standing at about 10 inches tall, it’ll set you back £39.99 when you pre-order it via the Zavvi website.

Marvel Dr Strange Tri-Characters Sweatshirt

Marvel Dr Strange Tri-Characters Sweatshirt (Zavvi)

Whether you’ve already seen the film or you’re on your way to a screening soon, this navy sweatshirt could be ideal for a cinema trip.

Get cosy for £24.99 via the Zavvi website.

Marvel Doctor Strange Star Comic Oversized Heavyweight T-Shirt

Marvel Dr Strange Star Comic Oversized Heavyweight T-Shirt (Zavvi)

Attract the attention of other Doctor Strange fans with this t-shirt.

It’s available to buy for £16.99 via the Zavvi website and we think it's just what your 2022 wardrobe needs.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Funko Pop! Vinyl

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Funko Pop! Vinyl (PopInABox)

Why not treat yourself or a loved one to this collectable Funko Pop! Vinyl?

If you’ve got an empty space on your shelf, this figure could be just what you need to fill it.

It’s available to pre-order for £11.99 via the PopInABox website and it’s expected to be released on Monday July 25, 2022.

Marvel’s What If? Zombie Doctor Strange Funko Pop! Vinyl

Marvel’s What If? Zombie Doctor Strange Funko Pop! Vinyl (PopInABox)

Also available to pre-order, this Funko Pop! Vinyl figure can be yours for £14.99 if you’re able to wait until its release date on Monday August 29, 2022.

You can pre-order it now via the PopInABox website.

Loungefly Marvel’s Doctor Strange Cosplay Funkon Exclusive Backpack

Loungefly Marvel’s Doctor Strange Cosplay Funkon Exclusive Backpack (VeryNeko)

Travel in style with this backpack and save money with 20% off selected Loungefly items currently via the VeryNeko website.

It’s available for £74.99 before the discount and it’s sure to catch the attention of fellow Doctor Strange fans, not just on your trip to the cinema but every day.

You can add it to your online shopping basket via the VeryNeko website.