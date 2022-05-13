THERE'S an Edgar Degas painting on show in Haverfordwest.

The National Library of Wales, in association with the Riverside Gallery, are putting on the 'Trem Gaze' exhibition, so from May 14 to September 3 the public can come along and marvel at the work of one of the greatest artists.

The exhibition is showing Dagas’ masterpiece ‘Helene Rouart in her Father’s Study’.

The painting was created around 1886 during the impressionism period.

Edgar Degas was a French artist who is regarded as one of the founders of Impressionism.

The exhibition at Haverfordwest looks at portraits of woman from the collections of The National Library of Wales and the The National Library of London.

A Degas painting will be exhibited in Haverfordwest

Other artists include Claudia Williams

Other artists in the exhibition include Kyffin Williams, Claudia Williams and Adriaen of Cronenburgh.

Mike Cavanagh, head of cultural, leisure, tourism and registration services for Pembrokeshire County Council said it was wonderful that such a historic painting was being shown in the county town.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to be part of the Masterpiece Tour during 2022, our fourth year of opening,” said Mr Cavanagh.

“The arrival of the Degas will have a huge impact on the community and the county’s many visitors, and will inspire, illuminate and raise ambition within the county.”

One half of the exhibit is male artists, the other is by female artists

If you want to see Degas in Haverfordwest the exhibition is free.

There is a curators talk on the opening day, Saturday 14, which is also free but with limited space it is required visitors book.