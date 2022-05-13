EMERGENCY services were called to concerns for a man's welfare last night.
The A477 between Red Roses and Kilgetty roundabout was closed in both directions in the late hours of yesterday evening, Thursday, May 12.
Multiple units were reported to be at the scene including police, ambulance and fire services.
The road was eventually reopened at around 1am.
Dyfed-Powys police have released a statement saying the closure was over concerns about someone's welfare.
The man is now receiving treatment and support.
The police released a statement saying: "The A477 was closed between Red Roses and Kilgetty due to concerns for the welfare of a man on a bridge at around 9pm on Thursday, May 12.
"Officers attended and engaged with the man, managing to bring the incident to a close safely shortly before midnight.
"He is now receiving care and support from specialist services."
