The Milford Haven Beer and Cider Festival takes place on the town's Waterfront tomorrow, Saturday May 14, and promises to be a lively day packed with food, drinks and entertainment.
Organised by Milford Haven Round Table, the event has been a firm fixture in the summer calendar since 2016.
This year's festival gets underway at noon and runs until late, with the music line-up featuring Sorted and The Collective as well as many more great acts from Pembrokeshire.
A spokesman for Milford Haven Round Table said:
"We hope to see as many as possible coming to enjoy the views, food and drinks at what is always a very well supported event.
"Entry is £20, which includes a limited edition commemorative glass and eight drinks tokens.
"As a charitable organisation, all proceeds go back to the community, raising funds to run Milford Haven Carnival, a family day out that is also being held on Milford Waterfront on Saturday July 2.
