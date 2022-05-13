As if we need an excuse to have a cocktail, but this Friday, May 13 we really do have one as it's World Cocktail Day!

From margaritas (both spicy and not), martinis and daiquiris, whatever your drink of choice is, this Friday you can pour yourself a tipple in celebration.

To help you celebrate the day on trend, the team at IWOOT has managed to determine what are the top cocktails of 2022.

Looking at 12-months of Google Search Data and calculating the monthly average for each cocktail, they have managed to create a Top 5 list.

UK’s top 5 cocktails

Coming in at number five is the Cuban classic, Mojito. Made from a combination of lime juice, rum, soda water and, of course, fresh mint, this is one of the most popular summer cocktails.

In fourth place, is the Cosmopolitan also known as the Cosmo. This drink reached peak popularity during the ‘Sex And The City’ series as many tried to live their Carrie Bradshaw best life.

Made from a combination of vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice and fresh lime, this cocktail is both delectably sweet and sour in flavour.

Coming in third is of course the trusty Piña Colada. Made from pineapple juice, rum and coconut, this creamy cocktail is perfect for warm sunny days, and getting caught in the rain…

(Canva)

The Espresso Martini is second on the list.. It is made using freshly brewed espresso coffee, coffee liqueur, vodka and always three coffee beans to garnish. The three beans represent health, wealth and happiness making for the perfect table toast.

Taking first place as the UK’s most popular cocktail of choice is the Porn Star Martini. This popular cocktail is made with vanilla vodka, Passoã, passionfruit juice and lime juice served with a shot of Prosecco.

Many debate how you are supposed to drink the cocktail. Do you pour the prosecco into the cocktail? Do you shot it then drink the cocktail?

The answer is neither. Tradition dictates you take a bite of the fresh Passion Fruit, sip the cocktail and finish by shotting the Prosecco to cleanse the palate.

Porn Star Martini (108k Monthly Google Searches) Espresso Martini (92k Monthly Google Searches) Piña Colada (71k Monthly Google Searches) Cosmopolitan (66k Monthly Google Searches) Mojito (57k Monthly Google Searches)

