PEMBROKESHIRE’S foster carers have been celebrated during Foster Care Fortnight.

Foster Wales has been using the fortnight (May 9-22) to celebrate those who have opened their hearts and homes to local children in need of care.

More than 350 families across Wales, including in Pembrokeshire, began fostering during the covid pandemic.

One foster carer who decided foster in the last year is Liz from Milford Haven. Liz and her husband Dan joined up with Foster Wales Pembrokeshire in May 2021.

“After working for many years as a primary school teacher, I was aware that my classroom was a place of nurture and safety for many vulnerable children, but I was restricted in the care I could offer.

“My husband and I researched foster care before the pandemic but were extremely lucky to go through the assessment phase and panel digitally.

“This stage of the assessment was hugely cathartic and allowed us both to fully understand the abilities and positive traits that we could bring to fostering.

"Working alongside our supervising social worker, we had a young man placed with us who has brought so much fun and laughter into our home.

"Offering him a home close to school has allowed him to keep his sense of identity and heritage, whilst settling into our family life.

“Our lives have changed so much in the past year, changing homes and careers, offering boundless love, care and support to our foster child. He says that he feels as though he’s lived here forever, and we feel just the same way!”

Mary, also from Milford Haven, was approved as a foster carer during the pandemic.

She said: “I chose at 58 to become a single mum again to two lovely boys.

"This time round I’m certainly older and getting wiser, but the difference is that now I have the support of the team of professionals I work closely with as well as other foster carers.

"It is a day-to-day waltz around our emotions, but the laughter makes it all worthwhile’”.

Meanwhile Sandra, an experienced foster carer, who along with the Foster Wales Pembrokeshire team supports and advises new foster carers, said: “For me fostering is a privilege.

"To be able to say I was a part of a child's life and that I helped to nurture, teach and learn from that child is something I can't really put into words.

"They become part of our family which allows them to have a sense of belonging.

"I love fostering these children and young people and seeing them develop knowing I was a part of their journey.”

Foster Care Fortnight is the UK’s biggest foster care awareness raising campaign, delivered by leading fostering charity, The Fostering Network

This year’s theme is 'fostering communities' and the campaign will focus on the commitment, passion and dedication of foster carers.

It hopes to shine a light on the many ways people in the fostering community have supported each other during the Covid-19 pandemic – and to highlight the need for more dedicated foster carers.

To find out how you can foster in Pembrokeshire visit https://pembrokeshire.fosterwales.gov.wales/