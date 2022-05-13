Pembrokeshire’s own Great British Bake Off star, Michelle Evans-Fecci, is celebrating the publication of her first book.

The three years since Michelle stepped into the hit show’s big white tent – where she was crowned Star Baker in the first episode - have been beyond her wildest dreams.

Welsh television appearances, big brand collaborations and a huge worldwide following have come her way, thanks to her flavoursome, colourful bakes and her championing of seasonal, locally sourced and homegrown produce.

In her book, The Seasonal Baker, she shares her love of using seasonal food – often from the garden of her home near Tenby - to create tasty recipes for the whole family to enjoy.

Michelle's garden harvest inspires her seasonal bakes. Pictures: Ben Fecci

The creation of the book, which took place in lockdown, was a real family affair.

“It really was a special lockdown project,” said Michelle, 38. “My husband Ben took all the photographs and our 17-year-old son Alfie helped us eat our way through 70 different test bakes. We made a lot of happy memories."

Michelle grew up on a farm in Bronwydd, near Carmarthen, cooking, baking and gardening by the side of her Mam.

“I always thought it would be lovely to write my own cookery book, but I never thought I would get the opportunity,” she said.

“Bake Off has opened so many doors for me, and I’m lucky to have been very busy.

Michelle is pictured (centre) with her fellow 2019 GBBO contestants

“But I’m very much down to earth and keep my feet on the ground – you don’t know what’s around the corner.

“At the moment I’m just so excited about the book, it actually doesn’t feel real.”

The Seasonal Baker features delights from tea-time treats to all-out showstoppers, including salted caramel brownies decorated with edible flowers to the giant pavlova which is Michelle’s summer-time favourite.

Michelle's favourite pavlova, bursting with seasonal fruit, features on the cover of her new book. Picture: Ben Fecci

As well as featuring delicious sweet and savoury bakes, the book also has thrift and self-sufficiency tips as well as ‘grow your own’ guides whether you have just a plant pot or a flourishing veg patch.

The Seasonal Baker:Baking All Year Round by Michelle Evans-Fecci is out on May 19 (£20, Robinson)