THE partnership between the Royal Air Force Museum and the Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust is set to continue.
The two organisations will continue the partnership and develop the interests of both parties through collaborative programmes focused on the Short Sunderland flying boat which was originally located at Pembroke more than 50 years ago.
A new memorandum of understanding was recently signed between both organisations.
Museum CEO Maggie Appleton MBE said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership – and friendship – with the Pembroke Dock heritage Trust. As a national museum, we are committed to inspiring people with the RAF story right across the UK. This relationship supports that aim and underlines our joint commitment to share our expertise and experience with each other.”
Graham Clarkson, chairman of Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust, said: “I am very pleased to have signed the MOU on behalf of the Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust and look forward to our continued co-operation with the RAF Museum on many points of mutual interest.
“We are particularly looking forward to working together on special projects for the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre which relate to our long RAF history.
“I am sure that the MOU will be the basis of many joint ventures and co-operation in the future which will be to the benefit of both parties and to visitors to both centres.”
