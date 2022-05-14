THERE are fabulous scenes all across Pembrokeshire which are captured by the Western Telegraph's camera club every week. So the letter 'F' was the perfect choice for a theme.

Our members got creative from ferries and foxes to farming shots and much more. Here we look at some of the best.

If you want to join the camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

Western Telegraph: Fox. Picture: Maria PerkinsFox. Picture: Maria Perkins

Western Telegraph: Farming. Picture: Thomas LucasFarming. Picture: Thomas Lucas

Western Telegraph: Ferry. Picture: Anthony MorrisFerry. Picture: Anthony Morris

Western Telegraph: Finch. Picture: Marcus CarrozzoFinch. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo

Western Telegraph: Foal. Picture: Alice KilnerFoal. Picture: Alice Kilner

Western Telegraph: Freshwater East. Picture: Cath EdwardsFreshwater East. Picture: Cath Edwards

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Dobby's grave at Freshwater West. Picture: Zoe TurnerDobby's grave at Freshwater West. Picture: Zoe Turner

Western Telegraph: Flimston Chapel. Picture: Michael CammFlimston Chapel. Picture: Michael Camm

Western Telegraph: Flamingo at Folly Farm. Picture: Karen MorrisFlamingo at Folly Farm. Picture: Karen Morris

Western Telegraph: Feather. Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesFeather. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Western Telegraph: Fountain at Picton Castle. Picture: Zoe McLuckieFountain at Picton Castle. Picture: Zoe McLuckie

Western Telegraph: Falcon. Picture: Lile JehuFalcon. Picture: Lile Jehu