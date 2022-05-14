Fancy rats, bunny buddies, loving Weimaraner Lily and ragdoll cat Fluffy are all at Greenacres Animal Rescue, looking for their forever homes this week.

Ava, Sophia and Lauren are three super sweet fancy rats. They are friendly, good to handle and very lovely rodents.

They are comical and wonderful pets providing hours of entertainment, when cared for correctly.

Rats are super intelligent and can be trained, they are very clean animals. We would love a home where they could be out for parts of the day, allowed to have a wander and some positive interaction/handling time.

This trio are simply lovely and adore a few pumpkin seeds as a treat. Cages must meet Greenacres’ minimum requirements, a 100cm x 50cm x 116cm, is the smallest acceptable enclosure for rates as space is very important for good quality of life for caged animals.

Britney and Slash are two lionhead cross siblings, looking for a loving, caring and rabbit savvy new home. They are placid, tame, curious and easy to handle.

Slash adores Britney and will let her take food out of his mouth. Slash needs regular grooming. They need a home with a large enclosure, with plenty of room to run, play and jump. Greenacres has minimum size requirements for rabbits.

Britney and Slash are not suitable for young children's pets, they could possibly be cared for by teenagers with committed adult back up.

Lily is a happy go lucky seven-year-old ex-breeding Weimaraner. Greenacres says that ‘you would struggle to find a happier dog’.

Lily loves everyone and everything. She mixes well with other dogs and adores being out and about on walks. Lily would be the perfect walking companion.

Lily will require a cat free home.

She is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Fluffy is a four-year-old Ragdoll, that has had some health issues since being at Greenacres, but is now ready to find his new home. He is a typical ragdoll, over-loving and loves a fuss. Fluffy would be best suited as an only cat and a house cat. Greenacres will discuss his health with anyone wishing to adopt him. Fluffy is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

If you are interested in adopting any of these pets, go to the Greenacres website, greenacresrescue.org.uk.