Tripadvisor has announced its 2022 Travellers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best Hotels’, here are the top 10 in the world you need to stay at.
The world’s largest travel guidance platform revealed its most-loved hotels around the world across 11 different categories to suit every kind of traveller.
The UK performed well in this year's list and is not only the home to the world's number one B&B this year, but it also boasts five of the world’s top 25.
The 2022 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings posted by travellers on the site over a 12-month period between January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.
This year, there are also three new categories including: Out of the Ordinary, Hotels on the Water and Mountain Lodges & Resorts.
They join some of the most highly anticipated groups from Best Hotels Overall, Small Stays and Most Romantic Hotels to name a few.
We have also rounded up some fantastic flight deals courtesy of Skyscanner for each hotel destination to save you the hassle!
All prices are correct as of writing and are the cost of a single person return trip from London Heathrow Airport in June 2022.
Best places to stay in the world according to Tripadvisor 2022 Travellers’ Choice
Tulemar Bungalows & Villas - Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica
Location: Tulemar Gardens, Manuel Antonio, Quepos 6350 Costa Rica
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews: 4540
Read the reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.
Fly to Quepos from London Heathrow in June with just one stop with prices starting at £864 per person.
See the best flight deals via the Skyscanner website.
Hotel Colline de France - Gramado, Brazil
Location: Rua Vigilante - Av.Central 400, Gramado, State of Rio Grande do Sul 95670-000 Brazil
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews: 2392
Read the reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.
Jet off to the closest airport to Gramado, Caxias Do Sul, changing at Sao Paulo airport, from just £1321 pp.
See the best flight deals via the Skyscanner website.
Ikos Aria - Kefalos, Greece
Location: Suburban Road, Kefalos 85301 Greece
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews: 1341
Read the reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.
Fly towards the summer sun in Kos, with just one stop with prices starting at £212 return.
See the best flight deals via the Skyscanner website.
Romance Istanbul Hotel - Istanbul, Turkey
Location: Hudavendigar Cd. No:5 Sirkeci, Istanbul 34110 Turkey
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews: 2708
Read the reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.
If the Romance Istanbul Hotel takes your fancy, head to Istanbul from just £329 return in June.
See the best flight deals via the Skyscanner website.
THE OMNIA - Zermatt, Switzerland
Location: Auf dem Fels, Zermatt 3920 Switzerland
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews: 1236
Read the reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.
It might not be the closest airport to Zermatt but there are definitely more deals to be had on flights from Geneva, you can get a train to car-free Zermatt in under 4 hours.
Book a direct seat from Heathrow with prices starting at £94.
See the best flight deals via the Skyscanner website.
Kayakapi Premium Caves - Cappadocia - Urgup, Turkey
Location: Kuscular Sokak No:43 Kayakapi Mahallesi, Urgup 50400 Turkey
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews: 1884
Read the reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.
With just one stop at Istanbul, you can get a flight to the closest airport to Cappadocia in June from £487 return.
See the best flight deals via the Skyscanner website.
Six Senses Laamu - Olhuveli Island, Maldives
Location: Laamu Atoll 15090, Maldives
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews: 3002
Read the reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.
Take a flight from Heathrow to Male Airport with prices starting at £576 in June.
See the best flight deals via the Skyscanner website.
Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort - Hopkins, Belize
Location: Hopkins/Sittee River Road Hopkins Village, Hopkins Belize
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews: 2676
Read the reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.
With just one stop on your way to Goldson International Airport, you can book your Belize break from just £742.
See the best flight deals via the Skyscanner website.
Padma Resort Ubud - Payangan, Indonesia
Location: Banjar Carik, Desa Puhu, Payangan 80572 Indonesia
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews: 3568
Read the reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.
Take yourself away to Soekarno-Hatta international, stopping in Dubai, with prices starting at £789 in June.
See the best flight deals via the Skyscanner website.
BLESS Hotel Madrid - Madrid, Spain
Location: Calle de Velazquez 62, 28001 Madrid Spain
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0
Number of 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews: 549
Read the reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a stay via the Tripadvisor website.
Make your way to Madrid with prices starting at £212 return from Heathrow.
See the best flight deals via the Skyscanner website.
