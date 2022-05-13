A MAN has died in Pembroke Dock today after the ambulance service was called to a medical emergency.
Dyfed-Powys police officers are investigating the man's death which is being treated as unexplained.
The incident took place near the town's Wesley Court.
A police spokesperson police said: "We were called by the ambulance service after a man had suffered a medical emergency on land off Wesley Court, Pembroke Dock, at around 12.36pm today (13 May).
"Sadly the man was declared deceased at the scene.
"Officers are investigating the man’s death, which is being treated as unexplained.”
A police spokesperson has said that at this stage there is nothing to suggest the incident is linked to a murder investigation which is currently underway at Military Road, Pennar.
