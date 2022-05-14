A BUSINESSMAN from Pembrokeshire received a suspended prison sentence after performing a deadly manoeuvre at over 80mph through roadworks.

David Evans, of West Williamston, near Carew, was caught in terrifying dashcam footage which shows him speeding through the exit of roadworks set up on the A477 in Carmarthenshire in his Tesla.

In the incident took place on March 6, 2021.

Police estimated Evans, 44, would have been doing more than 86mph as other road users were forced to slam on their brakes to allow him to exit the works first.

Evans, a successful businessman who employs over 80 people, attempted to blame other road users and the layout of the road, which did not go down well with Judge Jeremy Jenkins when the case was heard at Swansea Crown Court.

Judge Jenkins told Evans he carried out a ‘most dangerous piece of driving’, and that blaming the road layout did him ‘very little credit’.

Defending Evans, Ms Kathryn Lane said the defendant was the ‘hands-on’ managing director of a company which he had built from the ground up, and that the incident on the bypass was out of character.

Evans, who had previously pleaded guilty to the offence, was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for 15 months.

He was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for 18 months.

He will pay £1,500 towards prosecution costs.