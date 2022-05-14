Live

Treffgarne area of A40 reopened after multi-vehicle collision

By Harry Jamshidian

  • The road has now reopened
  • Earlier Dyfed-Powys police informed the public that a section of the A40 was closed
  • The closure was between Haverfordwest and Wolfscastle
  • It is believed the incident was due to a multi-vehicle collision

