IF a service to a town and its people is measured in years then the Quay Street Sewing Centre has a lot to be proud of.

The store is closing down after over 30 years on Haverfordwest’s Quay Street.

The quirky little shop, with fabrics hanging outside gentle blowing in the breeze adding colour to one of the county town’s most recognisable streets, will be no more after owners Lyne and Des Griffiths have decided to take up their well-earned retirement.

Lyne, 72, said it was time for her and husband Des to take a well-earned break.

“It is sad because we are going to miss all the lovely people that come in,” said Lyne. “They heard we are closing so we are seeing faces we have not seen for a long time.

“They are really lovely, all of them. We have been lucky that customers have always come to us. We just want to thank them for their support really and their friendship over the years.”

Dean, Lyne, Amanda and Des at Quay Street Sewing Centre

Des, 74, is now going have more time to work on his golf at Haverfordwest Golf Club, but he’s not completely putting his feet up – Des still intends to service sewing machines from home.

He said it means a lot to have been around so long.

“We have got to know so many people here and got to like the people as well and I believe they like us,” said Des.

“It has been more than a shop so we will be sad to see it go, but I am in my seventies now and I am due having some time off.”

The Quay Street Sewing Centre in Haverfordwest is closing after 32 years in business

For Lyne’s children Amanda and Dean the change gives them the chance to look for new opportunities.

Customers coming into the shop said they were shocked having caught wind that their chances of visiting the sewing centre are now dwindling - Lyne and Des reckon they will close in two months after remaining stock is sold.

Sally Williams, chair of the Haverfordwest business circle, says the store will certainly be missed.

“From a business circle point of view it is going to be sadly missed by an awful lot of people,” said Sally.

“Hopefully something else will go in there. It is a nice shop for somebody to run.

“I wish them all the best in their retirement.”

Lyne was also asked about what she makes of the current image of the county town after the Western Telegraph asked business owner’s their thoughts on the state of the shopping scene in Haverfordwest.

Lyne said she was disappointed with the way things have gone, but empty shops and falling footfall played no part in her and Des’ decision to close Quay Street Sewing Centre.

“It is sad the way the town is going,” said Lyne, “but it is not just here, it is something that is happening all over now, and internet shopping has taken such a big part of it.”