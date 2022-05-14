A 52-year-old woman was victim to an alleged murder in Pembroke Dock yesterday, May 13.

Lisa Fraser of Pembroke Dock was found dead in a property in Pennar.

Enquiries are ongoing today, May 14, as police seek to understand the circumstances surrounding the death of Ms Fraser.

A 41-year-old Haverfordwest man remains in police custody for questioning, suspected of her murder.

Paying tribute to her, Lisa’s family said she will be sorely missed.

“Lisa was loved and cherished by her family and friends," said a statment.

"She touched the hearts of everyone she had contact with. She will be missed by everyone.

"Lisa, we hope you’re dancing in gold dust.”

Specialist officers are supporting Lisa’s husband and family.

Detective Superintendent Estelle Hopkin-Davies, the senior investigating officer, thanked the Pembroke Dock community for their support.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the Fraser family at this distressing time," said Superintendent Hopkin-Davies.

“Specialist officers are providing support to Lisa’s husband and family as we continue our investigation into her death.

“House to house and CCTV enquiries are ongoing today (May 14) as our team of investigators seek to piece together the suspect’s movements on the morning of Friday, May 13.

“We are appealing for anyone with dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or other camera footage, or any information to please come forward to us.

“On behalf of the investigation team, I would like to thank the Pembroke Dock community for their support for officers as they have been making enquiries over the past two days.

“You are likely to continue to see a heightened police presence today as we continue to work diligently on this case.”

Anyone with dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or other camera footage from Friday, May 13, in the following areas is asked to review their cameras: Neyland, between 6am and 6.45am; and Military Road, Pembroke Dock, between 7.30am and 8.15am.

The suspect is described as 6ft tall, wearing a dark jacket, and was possibly in possession of a light-coloured electric bike.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation at this stage.

Do you have any information or footage that can help the investigation? Please, report it to Dyfed-Powys Police using the dedicated online portal at bit.ly/PembrokeDockMurderAppeal, or if you’d prefer to talk to someone, please call 101.