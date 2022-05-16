A MAN narrowly avoided prison after taking the wheel of a car while disqualified because his partner was in labour.

On April 23, Craig Bendall, of Stranraer Road, Pembroke Dock, took the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra after his partner went into slow labour.

Prosecuting solicitor Linda Baker explained how 28-year-old Bendall, a carpenter by trade, was pulled over by police and when checks were made officers discovered Bendall was disqualified from the roads in January 2020 for dangerous driving.

Ms Baker noted that Bendall’s disqualification period had passed, however he had not yet applied to get his licence back.

In mitigation, defence solicitor Tom Lloyd explained that Bendall’s partner did not feel well enough to drive and that he made a ‘flash’ decision to take the wheel to get her assistance.

“This was not a person driving to get alcohol,” said Mr Lloyd speaking on behalf of his client, “there was a reason for him taking to the wheel.”

At Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on May 10, Bendall pleaded guilty to two charges, one of driving while disqualified and one of driving without insurance.

Presiding magistrates noted that driving while disqualified is a very serious matter and normally the perpetrator could be expected to go to jail.

Bendall was fined £600 and had six points added to his licence.

He will pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.

The outstanding debt will be paid back at a rate of £50 a week.