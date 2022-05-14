POLICE are appealing after a man from the Goodwick area was reported missing.
Charlie went missing at around 7pm yesterday.
He's described as 5ft 1ins, slight build, with a full head of grey hair and a moustache. Last seen wearing a grey jumper and black or navy joggers.
Dyfed-Powys Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
"Have you seen Charlie?" read a statement. "He was last seen at his home in Goodwick at around 7pm yesterday, but hasn't been seen since.
"He doesn’t have a car or other vehicle and is thought to be on foot.
"He may be in his slippers.
"If you are local to Goodwick , please check your shed and other outbuildings in case he has sheltered inside."
If you have any information contact the police online at https://orlo.uk/D6VMs, or email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk.
Quote reference: DP-20220514-174
